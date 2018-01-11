MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Anej Sosic by Tomas Thurzo
The handsome Anej Sosic at Haze Management updates his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Tomas Thurzo. Production is work of Timi Letonja.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Anej Sosic at Haze Management, New Generation Models
Producer: Timi Letonja – @timiletonja
Photographer: Tomas Thurzo – @tomasthurzo
