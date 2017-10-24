The handsome Aubrey O’Mahony at IMG Models takes the pages of How To Spend It Magazine‘s latest edition captured and styled by Damian Foxe. Grooming is work of Jan Stuhr at Le Management. Casting direction by Paul Isaac.

For the session Aubrey is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Craig Green, Comme des Garcons Homme Plus, Dolce & Gabbana, Damir Doma, Gucci, and Maison Margiela among other. See more of the story bellow:



