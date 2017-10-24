MMSCENE PORTRAITS: James Manley by Pat Supsiri

New face to the scene, James Manley, represented by IMG Models Sydney, was shot exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. James was styled by Andrew Hainsworth in Salvatore Ferragamo, Paul Smith, PS by Paul Smith and Emporio Armani. Grooming by Yolanda Lukowski.

See all the photos from the photo shoot:

Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo Jacket and Trousers: Paul Smith

Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo

Jacket and Trousers: Paul Smith

Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo

Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo

Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo Total look: Emporio Armani

Total look: Emporio Armani

Total look: PS by Paul Smith

Total look: PS by Paul Smith

Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo

Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo

