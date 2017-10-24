MMSCENE PORTRAITS: James Manley by Pat Supsiri
New face to the scene, James Manley, represented by IMG Models Sydney, was shot exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. James was styled by Andrew Hainsworth in Salvatore Ferragamo, Paul Smith, PS by Paul Smith and Emporio Armani. Grooming by Yolanda Lukowski.
Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo
Jacket and Trousers: Paul Smith
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo
Jacket and Trousers: Paul Smith
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo
Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo
Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo Total look: Emporio Armani
Total look: Emporio Armani
Total look: PS by Paul Smith
Total look: PS by Paul Smith
Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo
Total look: Salvatore Ferragamo
Model: James Manely at IMG Models Australia
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – ww.patsupsiri.com