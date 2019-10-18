Models Timo Pool and Ties Ebeling Koning (both with Elite Milano) team up for Brotherhood story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Fall 2019 edition by fashion photographer Antonino Cafiero at PS Creative. In charge of styling was Michela Caprera at PS Creative, assisted by Rebecca Pessina, with casting direction from Isadora Banaudi. Grooming is work of Chiara Bussei at WM Management. Photo assistance by Kevin Rashid Giaquinto.

For the session Michela selected pieces from Jil Sander, Roa, Bally, Bikkembergs, N°21, Roy Roger’s, Paul&Shark, Thom Browne, GCDS, Andrea Pompilio, and Palm Angels.

Photographer Antonino Cafiero at PS Creative – @antoninocafiero

Stylist Michela Caprera at PS Creative – @michelacaprera

Grooming Chiara Bussei at WM Managment

Casting Director Isadora Banaudi

Photographer Assistant Kevin Rashid Giaquinto

Stylist Assistant Rebecca Pessina

Models Timo Pool, Ties Ebeling Koning at Elite Milano

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90