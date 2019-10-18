in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Timo Pool & Ties Ebeling Koning Star in MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Issue

Discover Brotherhood story captured by Antonino Cafiero for the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine

Models Timo Pool and Ties Ebeling Koning (both with Elite Milano) team up for Brotherhood story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Fall 2019 edition by fashion photographer Antonino Cafiero at PS Creative. In charge of styling was Michela Caprera at PS Creative, assisted by Rebecca Pessina, with casting direction from Isadora Banaudi. Grooming is work of Chiara Bussei at WM Management. Photo assistance by Kevin Rashid Giaquinto.

For the session Michela selected pieces from Jil Sander, Roa, Bally, Bikkembergs, N°21, Roy Roger’s, Paul&Shark, Thom Browne, GCDS, Andrea Pompilio, and Palm Angels.

See more of the story below:


Photographer Antonino Cafiero at PS Creative – @antoninocafiero
Stylist Michela Caprera at PS Creative – @michelacaprera
Grooming Chiara Bussei at WM Managment
Casting Director Isadora Banaudi
Photographer Assistant Kevin Rashid Giaquinto
Stylist Assistant Rebecca Pessina
Models Timo Pool, Ties Ebeling Koning at Elite Milano

