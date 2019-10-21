Discover Dior‘s Men Essentials Fall Winter 2019.20 collection lookbook featuring Clement Chabernaud, Kohei Takabatake, Andrew Westermann, Ludwig Wilsdorff, and Malick Bodian. In charge of photography was Brett Lloyd, with styling from Melanie Ward, and grooming by Louis Ghewy.
“Staying true to the history of Dior, the Dior Essentials collection defines a new menswear style to reflect the spirit of the House. As a visionary designer, Christian Dior captured a set of iconic codes at the heart of his creations. Reinterpreted now, these are codes to embody the essence of his couturier.“
