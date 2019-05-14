in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, NEXT Models, Photogenics

Bryce Anderson & Erik Sathrum Star in MMSCENE Magazine #30 Issue

Dandy Afternoon Story by Chris Fucile & Douglas Vanlingham

MMSCENE Magazine

Bryce Anderson at Next Models LA and Erik Sathrum at Photogenics LA team up for Dandy Afternoon story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of photography was Chris Fucile, with styling from Douglas VanLaningham at Photogenics Army, and beauty by makeup artist Artist Keon Cruz.

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90DIGITAL $3.90)

MMSCENE Magazine

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Vaquera, Thom Browne, Bmuet(Te), Feng Chen Wang, Vivienne Westwood, Adidas by Raf Simons, Climate Revolution, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Y/Project, Raf Simons, and Juun.J.

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90DIGITAL $3.90)

Discover more of the session below:


MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine
Photographer Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography
Stylist Douglas VanLaningham at Photogenics Army – @dvlstylist
Makeup Artist Keon Cruz
Models Bryce Anderson at Next Models LA, Erik Sathrum at Photogenics LA

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90DIGITAL $3.90)
MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90DIGITAL $3.90)

EditorialexclusivemagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINE

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis is the Face of Rag & Bone Photo Project 2019
Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019

LOOKBOOK: Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019 Menswear Collection