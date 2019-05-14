Bryce Anderson & Erik Sathrum Star in MMSCENE Magazine #30 Issue

Bryce Anderson at Next Models LA and Erik Sathrum at Photogenics LA team up for Dandy Afternoon story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of photography was Chris Fucile, with styling from Douglas VanLaningham at Photogenics Army, and beauty by makeup artist Artist Keon Cruz.

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Vaquera, Thom Browne, Bmuet(Te), Feng Chen Wang, Vivienne Westwood, Adidas by Raf Simons, Climate Revolution, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Y/Project, Raf Simons, and Juun.J.

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

Discover more of the session below:







Photographer Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography

Stylist Douglas VanLaningham at Photogenics Army – @dvlstylist

Makeup Artist Keon Cruz

Models Bryce Anderson at Next Models LA, Erik Sathrum at Photogenics LA



MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)