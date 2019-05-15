in Dudley O'shaughnessy, Lookbooks, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019 Menswear Collection

Dudley O’Shaughnessy & Felix Radford Model Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019 Collection

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019
Courtesy of ©Philipp Plein

Fashion brand Philipp Plein enlisted models Dudley O’Shaughnessy and Felix Radford to star in their Pre-Fall 2019 menswear collection lookbook.

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019
Courtesy of ©Philipp Plein

The Pre-fall men’s collection presents a day-tonight wardrobe, savvily mixing streetwear and Italian tailoring. References straight from the 80’s and the iconic style codes of PHILIPP PLEIN are merged into a hyper-modern wardrobe for the ultimate PLEIN WARRIOR.

Courtesy of ©Philipp Plein

Signature leather jackets combined with jogging pants and denimwear enriched with crystals and prints. Color block outfits are matched with the ultimate sneakers and boots. Red, black, white and a touch of yellow are the main colors of the season. Details are key, flames prints on distressed leather jackets, studs, crystals and bold accessories are the recurrent patterns.

Courtesy of ©Philipp Plein

Discover more looks from the collection below:

Images Courtesy of ©Philipp Plein

lookbooksMenswearTop Models

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

MMSCENE Magazine

Bryce Anderson & Erik Sathrum Star in MMSCENE Magazine #30 Issue

Why Botox Isn’t Just for Women?