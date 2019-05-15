LOOKBOOK: Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand Philipp Plein enlisted models Dudley O’Shaughnessy and Felix Radford to star in their Pre-Fall 2019 menswear collection lookbook.

“The Pre-fall men’s collection presents a day-tonight wardrobe, savvily mixing streetwear and Italian tailoring. References straight from the 80’s and the iconic style codes of PHILIPP PLEIN are merged into a hyper-modern wardrobe for the ultimate PLEIN WARRIOR.

Signature leather jackets combined with jogging pants and denimwear enriched with crystals and prints. Color block outfits are matched with the ultimate sneakers and boots. Red, black, white and a touch of yellow are the main colors of the season. Details are key, flames prints on distressed leather jackets, studs, crystals and bold accessories are the recurrent patterns.“

Discover more looks from the collection below:

Images Courtesy of ©Philipp Plein