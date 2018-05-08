Tranceprogessive: Christophe by Kris De Smedt for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Christophe at Ulla Models takes the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition with Tranceproge$$ive story captured by fashion photographer Kris De Smedt. In charge of styling was Pierre Gorzala, with grooming from Sharon De Winter at Touch by Dominique Models for Dior and Balmain Hair Couture.

For the story Christophe is wearing selected pieces from Pawaka, Wendy Jim, Vivienne Westwood, Sadak, Walter Van Beirendonck, Icosae, DROMe, Lacoste, Jean Paul Knott, Zana Bayne, Andrea Crews, and Hed Mayner. Discover more of the session below:





Photographer: Kris De Smedt – www.krisdesmedt.com

Stylist: Pierre Gorzala – pierregorzala.eu

Grooming: Sharon De Winter at Touch by Dominique Models for Dior and Balmain Hair Couture

Model: Christophe at Ulla Models

