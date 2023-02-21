MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Rebel Heart by Oleg Borisuk

The handsome Coisheam at I Love Models Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled Rebel Heart lensed by fashion photographer Oleg Borisuk. In charge of styling was Dmitrii Gronic.

For the session, Coisheam is wearing selected pieces from Ami Paris, Maria Black, VTMNTS, Officine Creative, 51 Percent, Balenciaga x Adidas, Black Comme Dés Garcons, Diesel, Boss, Prada, Gentle Monster x Marine Serre, Tom Wood, and Vivienne Westwood.

Photographer: Oleg Borisuk – @olegborisuk

Stylist: Dmitrii Gronic

Model: Coisheam at I Love Models Management

Thanks to Markus Gyarmati