in Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Rebel Heart by Oleg Borisuk

Photographer Oleg Borisuk captured our latest exclusive story starring Coisheam

Oleg Borisuk
Bomber: 51 Percent
Top: Balenciaga X Adidas

The handsome Coisheam at I Love Models Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled Rebel Heart lensed by fashion photographer Oleg Borisuk. In charge of styling was Dmitrii Gronic.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session, Coisheam is wearing selected pieces from Ami Paris, Maria Black, VTMNTS, Officine Creative, 51 Percent, Balenciaga x Adidas, Black Comme Dés Garcons, Diesel, Boss, Prada, Gentle Monster x Marine Serre, Tom Wood, and Vivienne Westwood.

Oleg Borisuk
Vest: Ami Paris
Necklace, Earrings: Maria Black
Jeans: VTMNTS
Boots: Officine Creative
Oleg Borisuk
Vest: Ami Paris
Necklace, Earrings: Maria Black
Oleg Borisuk
Vest: Ami Paris
Necklace, Earrings: Maria Black
Oleg Borisuk
Bomber: 51 Percent
Top: Balenciaga X Adidas
Trousers: Black Comme Dés Garcons
Boots: Diesel
Coisheam
Suit: Boss
Top: Prada
Sunglasses: Gentle Monster x Marine Serre
Earrings: Tom Wood
Necklace: Vivienne Westwood
Coisheam
Bomber: 51 Percent
Top: Balenciaga X Adidas
Trousers: Black Comme Dés Garcons
Boots: Diesel
Coisheam
Vest: Ami Paris
Necklace, Earrings: Maria Black
Coisheam
Vest: Ami Paris
Necklace, Earrings: Maria Black
Jeans: VTMNTS
Coisheam
Suit: Boss
Top: Prada
Sunglasses: Gentle Monster x Marine Serre
Earrings: Tom Wood
Necklace: Vivienne Westwood
Coisheam
Bomber: 51 Percent
Top: Balenciaga X Adidas
Coisheam
Vest: Ami Paris
Necklace, Earrings: Maria Black
Coisheam
Vest: Ami Paris
Necklace, Earrings: Maria Black
Coisheam
Suit: Boss
Top: Prada
Sunglasses: Gentle Monster x Marine Serre
Earrings: Tom Wood
Necklace: Vivienne Westwood

Photographer: Oleg Borisuk – @olegborisuk
Stylist: Dmitrii Gronic
Model: Coisheam at I Love Models Management
Thanks to Markus Gyarmati

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

BURBERRY

LFW: BURBERRY Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Paul Banks

CELINE HOMME Portrait Of A Musician: Paul Banks