LFW: BURBERRY Fall Winter 2023 Collection

British brand BURBERRY unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, designer Daniel Lee’s first for the brand, on Monday, February 20th, during the recently finished London Fashion Week. The collection celebrates the brand’s heritage and features British motifs, including the English rose. It brings reimagined trench coat, oversized and with faux fur-trimmed lapels, deconstructed car coat, and the duffle and aviator that are exaggerated with softer silhouettes. Check is presented in bold colours across tailoring, blanket coats and knits.

“Casual shoe styles draw on the functionality of the brand, from heritage-inspired equestrian boots to rubber rain boots. Sneakers are amplified, whilst a signature square shape frames sandals, mules and pumps in iterations that include cosy faux fur and shearling. Bags draw on the outdoor aesthetic that Burberry is known for, saddle bags and satchels in sturdy colours and fabrics carry an initial ‘b’ that also forms its fastening. Details are considered and functional.” – from Burberry