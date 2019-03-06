MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Cole Franks by Francisgum

Cole Franks

Fashion photographer Francisgum captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Cole Franks represented by Ford Models. For the story Cole is wearing selected pieces from Bershka, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Bench/ Body, Your Neighbors, Fendi, Vintage Vizcaya, and Banana Republic. Toy bears from Knoxon.Dahl.

Discover more of the session below:


Cole Franks

Shirt by Bershka
Shorts by Levi’s

Cole Franks

Jacket by Fendi
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Cole Franks

Shirt by Vintage Vizcaya
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Cole Franks

Pants by Your Neighbors

Cole Franks

Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl

Cole Franks

Jacket by Ralph Lauren
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Cole Franks

Shirt by Bershka
Shorts by Levi’s

Cole Franks

Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl

Cole Franks

Pants by Your Neighbors

Cole Franks

Shirt by Vintage Vizcaya
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Cole Franks

Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl

Cole Franks

Jacket by Ralph Lauren
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Cole Franks

Jacket by Fendi
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Cole Franks

Bears by Knoxon.Dahl

Cole Franks

Pants by Your Neighbors

Cole Franks

Shirt by Vintage Vizcaya
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Cole Franks

Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl

Cole Franks

Jacket by Ralph Lauren
Underwear by Bench/ Body

Photographer : Francisgum – www.francisgum.com
Model: Cole Franks at Ford Models

