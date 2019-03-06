MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Cole Franks by Francisgum
Fashion photographer Francisgum captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Cole Franks represented by Ford Models. For the story Cole is wearing selected pieces from Bershka, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Bench/ Body, Your Neighbors, Fendi, Vintage Vizcaya, and Banana Republic. Toy bears from Knoxon.Dahl.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Shirt by Bershka
Shorts by Levi’s
Jacket by Fendi
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Shirt by Vintage Vizcaya
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Pants by Your Neighbors
Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl
Jacket by Ralph Lauren
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Shirt by Bershka
Shorts by Levi’s
Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl
Pants by Your Neighbors
Shirt by Vintage Vizcaya
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl
Jacket by Ralph Lauren
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Jacket by Fendi
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl
Pants by Your Neighbors
Shirt by Vintage Vizcaya
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Sweatshirt by Banana Republic
Bears by Knoxon.Dahl
Jacket by Ralph Lauren
Underwear by Bench/ Body
Photographer : Francisgum – www.francisgum.com
Model: Cole Franks at Ford Models
