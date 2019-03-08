Myles Dominique Models Jil Sander Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Myles Dominique stars in Jil Sander‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. In charge of art direction was Heiko Keinath, with casting direction from Henry Thomas. For the campaign Myles was joined by top model Ansley Gulielmi.

“A road trip across Japan, lost in its landscape and culture. Documented by photographer Mario Sorrenti, the Spring/​Summer 2019 campaign is a testament to Jil Sander’s truthfulness, essentiality, warmth. Thirty-two images and a film show the protagonists Ansley and Myles while they travel on the Japanese coast. They pass through fishing villages, shrines, teahouses and ryokan. They take a stroll on the beach, they bathe in onsen. The journey on open roads captures the essence of the collection designed by Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier and looks as emotional, honest and inspiring.“





Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Jil Sander

