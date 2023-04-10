in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Two Management

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Once Upon a Past by Armando Terrero

Model Denzel Iaryea stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Armando Terrero

Armando Terrero

Fashion photographer Armando Terrero captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Once Upon a Past starring the handsome Denzel Iaryea represented by Two Management Barcelona. In charge of styling was Bokokó, with beauty from makeup artist Natàlia Ibiza.

For the session Denzel is wearing selected pieces from H&M, Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Zara.

Armando Terrero
Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Zara
Armando Terrero
T-Shirt, Pants: Bershka
Armando Terrero
T-Shirt, Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Zara
Armando Terrero
Jacket, Vest, Shorts: Bershka
Socks: H&M
Shoes: Pull&Bear
Denzel Iaryea
T-Shirt, Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Zara
Denzel Iaryea
Polo, White Top: H&M
Denzel Iaryea
Shorts: Bershka
Socks: H&M
Shoes: Pull&Bear
Denzel Iaryea
T-Shirt, Pants: Bershka
Denzel Iaryea
Jacket, Vest, Shorts: Bershka
Socks: H&M
Shoes: Pull&Bear
Denzel Iaryea
Polo, White Top, Pants: H&M
Shoes: Bershka
Denzel Iaryea
Polo, White Top: H&M

Photographer Armando Terrero – @armandoterrero
Stylist Bokokó
Makeup Artist Natàlia Ibiza
Model Denzel Iaryea at Two Management Barcelona
Thanks Revelab Studio

