MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Once Upon a Past by Armando Terrero

Fashion photographer Armando Terrero captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Once Upon a Past starring the handsome Denzel Iaryea represented by Two Management Barcelona. In charge of styling was Bokokó, with beauty from makeup artist Natàlia Ibiza.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Denzel is wearing selected pieces from H&M, Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Zara.
Photographer Armando Terrero – @armandoterrero
Stylist Bokokó
Makeup Artist Natàlia Ibiza
Model Denzel Iaryea at Two Management Barcelona
Thanks Revelab Studio