MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Once Upon a Past by Armando Terrero

Fashion photographer Armando Terrero captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Once Upon a Past starring the handsome Denzel Iaryea represented by Two Management Barcelona. In charge of styling was Bokokó, with beauty from makeup artist Natàlia Ibiza.

For the session Denzel is wearing selected pieces from H&M, Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Zara.

Photographer Armando Terrero – @armandoterrero

Stylist Bokokó

Makeup Artist Natàlia Ibiza

Model Denzel Iaryea at Two Management Barcelona

Thanks Revelab Studio