6 Men’s Must-Have Luxury Accessories for Spring and Summer

With unisex style and fashion trends on the rise and the ability for serious staying power, today, it’s not just men who are into fashion that realize the ability of accessories to transform an outfit or express themselves further with your wardrobe. For centuries, men have used traditional accessories like ties, hats, or cufflinks, but now they are branching out to all forms of jewelry, flashier belts, and more extravagant watches. If you love all things extravagant, want to master luxury and ensure you’re dressed to impress this spring and summer, keep reading for the men’s must-have luxury accessories to stay sharp, whether lounging poolside or attending a garden party.

Hermes Belt

While belt trends come and go for women, like the double G Gucci belt or the Moschino, for men seeking luxury, the gold standard is the iconic Hermes belt with an oversized H at the buckle. This belt can be dressed up, of course, but it also looks stellar with a pair of jeans and a light sweater during spring. At the same time, the belt band itself comes in a variety of colors, classic black works with everything and is still appropriate during warm weather.

Omega Watches

Forget Rolex; if you want true luxury for spring and summer this year, go with the trending Omega watch. While these watches carry an impressive price tag, you can also purchase used Omega watches to save some cash for your summer vacations. Omega is known for its high quality, exquisite craftsmanship, and classic style. From its roots of the humble pocket watch to the current designers offering all different styles of wristwatches, the man’s watch is a staple no stylish guy should be without. This season, opt for Omega; you can’t go wrong.

Burberry Classic Scarf

One of the most iconic pieces of fashion, no matter your gender, is the Burberry plaid scarf. You can opt for the classic in camel, white, black and red or one of their many various other color stories. The jacquard of check print styles are perfect for warmer weather and come in softer and muted colors. Spring weather is unpredictable, so layering pieces like scarves are key to staying comfortable and stylish at the same time. Depending on where you live, you may even require a light scarf in summer, too – making the Burberry scarf a must-have men’s staple.

Hermes Gold Flask

While we mentioned the classic Hermes belt earlier, the Hermes gold flask is another luxury must-have this spring and summer. Men carry a flask for plenty of reasons, from honoring their inner James Bond to wanting to be prepared at the Derby Races. Even if it just sits on your nightstand, the beautiful gold flask from this major fashion house. If gold isn’t your tone, they also offer a beautiful silver Odyssee flask with a calfskin leather strap.

Two-Toned Tiffany Ring

You don’t have to be a married man to appreciate the beauty and timeless fashion that the two-toned Tiffany & Co is something that every man’s jewelry collection. You can opt to wear it on your ring finger even if you’re single, or go for a smaller size and wear it as a pinky ring. This ring is so stunning with its silver band and beautiful gold braiding that wraps both sides that it even looks perfectly worn on a chain of whichever metal you prefer.

Dior Printed Silk Ties

Nothing says or feels like a luxury the way silk does. Silk made only by the silkworm takes a lot of work for a little fabric, but the price tag is worth it to feel the buttery, sumptuous textile in your wardrobe. No one makes ties like Dior; their silk ties are perfect for spring and summer weather. Their prints are sometimes subdued, sometimes over the top, so there’s something for every man, no matter where he falls on the style spectrum. Add a few Dior silk ties to your repertoire this season to prepare for all your event invites.

Dressing for warm weather can feel boring for men as there are so many more options during fall and winter to express yourself, but by adding the above luxury accessories to your collection, you’ll step out in style each day this spring and summer.