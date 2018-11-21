Moving On: Emery Poses for MMSCENE Magazine November 2018 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Emery at Rock Men teams up with fashion photographer Kris De Smedt for Moving On story coming from the pages of of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s November 2018 edition. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Kim Theylaert for Dior and Bumble and Bumble.

Styling is work of of Pierre Gorzala, who for the session selected pieces from Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Le Flow, Yohji Yamamoto, Andrea Crews, Arthur Avellano, Vivienne Westwood, Cerruti 1881, DROMe, Sadak, Lacoste, Weekday, Paul Smith, Tiger Of Sweden, Uniqlo, Asics, and LaurenceAirline. Discover more of the story below:





Photographer: Kris De Smedt – www.krisdesmedt.com

Stylist: Pierre Gorzala – pierregorzala.eu

Grooming: Kim Theylaert for Dior and Bumble and Bumble

Model: EMERY at Rock Men

