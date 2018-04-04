MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evan Leff by Carl Lation
The handsome Evan Leff at Q Model Management stars in WRAPture story styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Carl Lation.
For the session Evan is wearing pieces from Loro Piana, MSGM, Burberry, Rag & Bone, H&M Studio, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s, Campers, AGPTEK, Wrangler, Avirex, Gary Majdell Sport, Jeffrey West, ZARA, Champion, New Balance, Dickies, Relentless, and Brooks Brothers. See more of the story below:
Jacket and pants: H&M Studio
Jewelry and Socks: stylist own
Suit: ZARA
Socks: Champion
Sneakers: New Balance
Jacket: Burberry
Shirt: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levi’s
Shoes: Campers
Belt: AGPTEK
Jumper: Dickies
Boots: Relentless
Cap: Brooks Brothers
Socks: Champion
Blazer: Loro Piana
Shorts: MSGM
Belt: Burberry
Shoes: Rag & Bone
Jewelry and socks: Stylist’s own
Jumper: Dickies
Boots: Relentless
Jacket: vintage Avirex
Pants: Wrangler
Briefs: Gary Majdell Sport
Boots: Jeffrey West
Cap: Brooks Brothers
Socks: Champion
Blazer: Loro Piana
Shorts: MSGM
Belt: Burberry
Shoes: Rag & Bone
Jewelry and socks: Stylist’s own
Model: Evan Leff at Q Model Management
Photographer, Stylist: Carl Lation – www.carllation.com
