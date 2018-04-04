MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evan Leff by Carl Lation

The handsome Evan Leff at Q Model Management stars in WRAPture story styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Carl Lation.

For the session Evan is wearing pieces from Loro Piana, MSGM, Burberry, Rag & Bone, H&M Studio, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s, Campers, AGPTEK, Wrangler, Avirex, Gary Majdell Sport, Jeffrey West, ZARA, Champion, New Balance, Dickies, Relentless, and Brooks Brothers. See more of the story below:


Jacket and pants: H&M Studio
Jewelry and Socks: stylist own

Suit: ZARA
Socks: Champion
Sneakers: New Balance

Jacket: Burberry
Shirt: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levi’s
Shoes: Campers
Belt: AGPTEK

Jumper: Dickies
Boots: Relentless

Cap: Brooks Brothers
Socks: Champion

Blazer: Loro Piana
Shorts: MSGM
Belt: Burberry
Shoes: Rag & Bone
Jewelry and socks: Stylist’s own

Jumper: Dickies
Boots: Relentless

Jacket: vintage Avirex
Pants: Wrangler
Briefs: Gary Majdell Sport
Boots: Jeffrey West

Cap: Brooks Brothers
Socks: Champion

Blazer: Loro Piana
Shorts: MSGM
Belt: Burberry
Shoes: Rag & Bone
Jewelry and socks: Stylist’s own

Model: Evan Leff at Q Model Management
Photographer, Stylist: Carl Lation – www.carllation.com

