Singer, model, and actor Kai stars in YSL Beauty story captured by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang for Vogue Korea Magazine‘s November 2022 edition. In charge of styling was Fanuck Jung, with production from Woori Bae. Beauty is work of hair stylist Naejoo Park, and makeup artist Yoonsoo Hyun.

Photography © Hyea W. Kang for Vogue Korea, for more visit vogue.co.kr