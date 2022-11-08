Stormzy Stars in i-D Magazine Winter 2022 Issue

British rapper, singer and songwriter Stormzy takes the cover story of i-D Magazine‘s Winter 2022 The Royalty edition lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with set design from Poppy Bartlett at The Magnet Agency, casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING, and production by Partner Films. Grooming is work of beauty artist Bianca Simone Scott using Dior.

I find it impossible to figure out what people want from me. This idea of being in the studio, thinking you have to make a certain kind of song… it’s the least creative place you can be. And really, the audience doesn’t even know what they like – and I know that because I’m the same when I’m listening to music. Think about how often you hear something and you connect with it when you might never have expected it to? So the process of making this album has been very selfish. We had this essence and culture that we tried to keep in mind with every decision we made while making the album. We covered a whiteboard in the studio with quotes that we found inspiring. So we were super pure in every decision that we made while making the record. – Stormzy

Photography © David Sims for i-D Magazine, read more at i-d.vice.com