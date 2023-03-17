MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Breach In The Wall by Alessandra Huynh

The handsome Filipp Pachenko at I Love Models Management stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Breach In The Wall lensed by fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh. In charge of styling was Morris Anim.
For the story Filipp is wearing selected pieces from Loro Piana, Jil Sander, Burberry, Beaumont Studios, Maison Margiela, Douglas, and CT.
Photographer: Alessandra Huynh – @alessandra.huynh
Stylist: Morris Anim
Model: Filipp Pachenko at I Love Models Management