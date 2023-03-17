in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Breach In The Wall by Alessandra Huynh

Photographer Alessandra Huynh and stylist Morris Anim team up for our latest exclusive story

Alessandra Huynh
Jacket: Douglas / Pants : CT

The handsome Filipp Pachenko at I Love Models Management stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Breach In The Wall lensed by fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh. In charge of styling was Morris Anim.

For the story Filipp is wearing selected pieces from Loro Piana, Jil Sander, Burberry, Beaumont Studios, Maison Margiela, Douglas, and CT.

Alessandra Huynh
Jacket: Loro Piana
Belt: Stylist’s Own
Skirt: Jil Sander
Alessandra Huynh
Jacket: Douglas
Pants : CT
Boots: Vintage
Alessandra Huynh
Blazer: Burberry
Shirt, Pants: Beaumont Studios
Skirt: Maison Margiela
Filipp Pachenko
Jacket: Loro Piana
Belt: Stylist’s Own
Skirt: Jil Sander
Boots: Vintage
Filipp Pachenko
Blazer: Burberry
Shirt, Pants: Beaumont Studios
Skirt: Maison Margiela
Filipp Pachenko
Jacket: Loro Piana
Belt: Stylist’s Own
Skirt: Jil Sander
Boots: Vintage
Filipp Pachenko
Jacket: Loro Piana
Belt: Stylist’s Own
Skirt: Jil Sander
Boots: Vintage
Filipp Pachenko
Blazer: Burberry
Shirt, Pants: Beaumont Studios
Skirt: Maison Margiela

Photographer: Alessandra Huynh – @alessandra.huynh
Stylist: Morris Anim
Model: Filipp Pachenko at I Love Models Management

