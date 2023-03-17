Looking stunning shouldn’t be reserved for magazine spreads. Oozing class, confidence, and style as you walk down the street is a heady tonic, and we need more men to embrace that.

A killer outfit is completed by first-class accessories. Once you’ve sorted your main wardrobe, it’s time to add those details that turn every sidewalk into a catwalk.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Diamond Jewelry

Rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces – it’s all about that sparkle that catches the eye. What’s the sparkle? Diamonds.

Retailers like Diamonds on Richmond in Ponsonby produce some killer jewelry for men with high-quality diamonds and gorgeous designs. Synonymous with wealth, fame, and power, diamonds are the ultimate accessory to complete any outfit.

They’re also perfect for everyday male modeling because it’s all about showing that men’s jewelry is here to stay. A surprisingly small percentage of men feel confident enough to wear diamond jewelry in their everyday lives because it’s still perceived as feminine.

Enough of that. Accessorize now. Show your confidence and class. Upgrade your outfit with diamond jewelry and add a little sparkle to your style.

2. Scarves

Scarves are one of the most affordable ways to switch up an otherwise average outfit. They’re not just for cold weather and they don’t have to be wrapped tight.

Scarves complement numerous outfit choices. Long, dark coat? Perfect. Pick a vibrant scarf, wrap it once, and bring the coat to life with a splash of color.

Prefer a sweater? No problem – pick a shorter scarf and wear it loosely wrapped, or not wrapped at all! This is a great casual look for the Fall.

Larger scarves are also a godsend. Spread the scarf widely and you’ve got a far more practical recreation of the iconic Clint Eastwood poncho look – and you don’t have to wear a poncho!

3. Belts

A neatly tucked shirt showing off a classy belt is a sign that:

You take care of your appearance and don’t just let it all hang out, and That you notice the small stuff.

Your belt is at the very center of your outfit. It’s the border between top and bottom. It’s worth paying attention to.

For the belt? Leather is timeless and classy. Black is forgiving on most outfits, but don’t be afraid to switch the color up.

If you’d rather avoid leather, there are faux-leather alternatives and some amazing fabric options. This may also give you a wider choice of colors.

The buckle should be understated but stately. You’re (probably) not 14, so it’s probably best to avoid a giant buckle, but you should 100% customize the buckle.

Simple designs made from high-quality materials are just another sign that you’ve forgotten nothing. And when it catches the eye? Yep, you know what they’re looking at.

4. Watches

A classy watch is a must-have for any man’s wardrobe. If you’ve got the budget for the big brands, more power to you. Omega and Rolex will never not make an impression.

However, your budget doesn’t need to be a barrier. There are so many mid-market brands offering classy, beautiful watches that bring an outfit together.

Watches are especially powerful with a suit. It’s the full James Bond look. Bond is an Omega man, but don’t be afraid to go your own way – if it looks great, so will you.

5. A Signature Fragrance

How do you complete an outfit? Add a signature fragrance. If you smell as good as you look, you’re the complete package.

Cologne is the go-to for occasions. Masculine body mists are a great affordable alternative for everyday use. You don’t need to break the bank to smell like a million dollars.

Final Thoughts

The devil’s in the details – pay attention to the details, and you’ll look devilishly attractive every single day. Switch up your outfit with these accessories and make the male model life your own!

Images from MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vincent Schneider by Pietro Groff – See the full story here