in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, VIVA agency

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Fragile by Kürsat Gürbüz & Ridvan Cavus

VIVA Berlin’s boys star in our latest exclusive story lensed by Kürsat Gürbüz

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Jordan Spark, Vincent Schneider, Sokol Tominaj, Nicolai Löffler, and Sandis Lukins at VIVA Models Berlin pose for Fragile story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Kürsat Gürbüz. In charge of styling, set design, and art direction was Ridvan Cavus. Beauty is work of makeup artist Asena Aysal.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

It is in our hands whether we have healthy and happy men in the future or not. That is why the urge to behave like a „man“ is so strong because we have no healthy, psychologically mature men as role models for the younger generation.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

We want to break out of this tank and want to create healthy role models and invite everyone to step out of their tank. Because men can also be fragile like a flower!


MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Models: Jordan Spark, Vincent Schneider, Sokol Tominaj, Nicolai Löffler, and Sandis Lukins at VIVA Models Berlin – @vivamodelsberlin
Photography: Kürsat Gürbüz – @krsat_dfg
Art Direction, Stylist, Props/Set Design: Ridvan Cavus – @maison.cavus
Makeup Artist: Asena Aysal

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Valentino

Valentino Spring Summer 2020 Menswear by Hugo Comte
United Standard

LOOKBOOK: United Standard Fall Winter 2020.21 Menswear Collection