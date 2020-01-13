MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Fragile by Kürsat Gürbüz & Ridvan Cavus

Jordan Spark, Vincent Schneider, Sokol Tominaj, Nicolai Löffler, and Sandis Lukins at VIVA Models Berlin pose for Fragile story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Kürsat Gürbüz. In charge of styling, set design, and art direction was Ridvan Cavus. Beauty is work of makeup artist Asena Aysal.

It is in our hands whether we have healthy and happy men in the future or not. That is why the urge to behave like a „man“ is so strong because we have no healthy, psychologically mature men as role models for the younger generation.

We want to break out of this tank and want to create healthy role models and invite everyone to step out of their tank. Because men can also be fragile like a flower!





Models: Jordan Spark, Vincent Schneider, Sokol Tominaj, Nicolai Löffler, and Sandis Lukins at VIVA Models Berlin – @vivamodelsberlin

Photography: Kürsat Gürbüz – @krsat_dfg

Art Direction, Stylist, Props/Set Design: Ridvan Cavus – @maison.cavus

Makeup Artist: Asena Aysal