LOOKBOOK: United Standard Fall Winter 2020.21 Menswear Collection

Discover United Standard‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 collection inspired by Le Corbusier’s assertion that “we are born naked and with insufficient armour“, presented on January 12th, at Spazio Maiocchi, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

“As is always the case with United Standard’s seasonal collections, conceptual research is used to generate an imaginary landscape and society of which, this season, the catalogue published by Nero Publications with academic contributions by intellectuals Helen Hester, Matt Colquhoun, Luigi Alberto Cippini and Simon Sellars, represents the most complex artifact.

The collection itself serves as a form of uniform for, or relic from this imaginary world and is comprised of a series of purely functional heavy duty uniforms of matching jackets and work trousers. These uniforms are accompanied by a hallucinatory range of graphic pieces designed by Giorgio Di Salvo together with his habitual family of collaborators including Daniel Sansavini, Federico Scudeler, Alvin Sonic, Piotr Niepsuj and Nathaniel Matthews.“

Courtesy of © United Standard / Karla Otto