in Fall Winter 2020.21, Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week

LOOKBOOK: United Standard Fall Winter 2020.21 Menswear Collection

With AW20 Insufficient Armour collection, United Standard recontextualizes Le Corbusier’s quote to explore the concept of prosthetics in a digital society

United Standard
© United Standard

Discover United Standard‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 collection inspired by Le Corbusier’s assertion that “we are born naked and with insufficient armour“, presented on January 12th, at Spazio Maiocchi, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard

As is always the case with United Standard’s seasonal collections, conceptual research is used to generate an imaginary landscape and society of which, this season, the catalogue published by Nero Publications with academic contributions by intellectuals Helen Hester, Matt Colquhoun, Luigi Alberto Cippini and Simon Sellars, represents the most complex artifact.

United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard

The collection itself serves as a form of uniform for, or relic from this imaginary world and is comprised of a series of purely functional heavy duty uniforms of matching jackets and work trousers. These uniforms are accompanied by a hallucinatory range of graphic pieces designed by Giorgio Di Salvo together with his habitual family of collaborators including Daniel Sansavini, Federico Scudeler, Alvin Sonic, Piotr Niepsuj and Nathaniel Matthews.

United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard
United Standard
© United Standard

Courtesy of © United Standard / Karla Otto

FW20LookbooksMenswearMFW

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Fragile by Kürsat Gürbüz & Ridvan Cavus
Jonas Glöer

Jonas Glöer is the Face of Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2020 Collection