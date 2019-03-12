MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Franco Mauer by Yukimi Moromisato
The handsome Franco Mauer at Universe Management stars in There is Nothing Left story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Yukimi Moromisato. In charge of art direction and styling was Kate Mogollon, who for the session selected pieces from Bruno Giordano, Macalo, Fila, Kappa, and LAT.
Photographer Yukimi Moromisato – @yukimiphoto
Art Director, Stylist: Kate Mogollón – @katemogollon
Model: Franco Mauer at Universe Management
