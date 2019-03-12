MODEL TALK: MATTY CARRINGTON

Pin 7 Shares

Model MATTY CARRINGTON sits down for an exclusive interview with our Editor ANA MARKOVIC to talk about getting discovered, his love for cooking and places he’d love to travel to.

Matty was photographed in London for MMSCENE by Eddie Blagbrough with styling from Stephen Conway. Matty’s represented by Select Model Management.

Discover more of the shoot and the interview:





How were you discovered?

Well I have my lovely ma’ to thank for that! We were shopping in London, I was only 16 at the time and she suggested I gave modelling a try. We typed modelling agency’s into my phone and select was top of the list. I walked in and they signed me that day. Just lucky I guess.

Did becoming a model change your life in any way?

It’s given me opportunities that I could only dream of and I’ve traveled to the most amazing places! Also, working with grown ups from a young age definitely gives you a sense of maturity.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I love EVERY sport, my main one though is rugby. However, I’d say my hidden passion that a lot of people don’t really know about me is cooking. I’ve been a chef on the side for a little while now and I absolutely love it! If I didn’t have modelling, I’d be doing food full time for sure.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not all about the expensive clothes and flashy jewellery, comfort over everything.

What are your favourite sports?

Again rugby mostly, but I’ve also played cricket from a young age. I’m also a bit of a gym freak.

What are your essentials for recharging your batteries?

Time with friends, the pub, PS4 or just chilling mainly!

What exercise do you do to get a sculpted body?

It’s just consistency, decent diet and exercise.

What’s the best exercise to get a six pack?

A good range of abs exercises are what’s going to give you a great overall look, but my favourite is cross arm crunches, they’re a killer.

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily?

Quite honestly I don’t, just drink water and try to be healthy as possible.

Which Instagram accounts motivate you?

Will Smith haha, he cracks me up so much.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

Would love to travel to Jamaica, Thailand and Mexico.

What’s on your current playlist?

Mandem Kings on Spotify, it’s lit lol.

What are your plans for the future?

I have no plans, just going to see what gets thrown my way. I’m excited to see what happens though.

Keep up with Matty on Instagram @mattycarrington_

Photographer Eddie Blagbrough – @eddieblagbrough

Stylist Stephen Conway –@stephen_conway

Model Matty Carrington at Select Model Management