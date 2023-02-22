in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Fringe by Pietro Groff

Photographer Pietro Groff and stylist Ana-Marija Knezevic team up for our latest exclusive story

Blazer Brachmann / Hat Stylist’s Own

Models Yu and Yvan, both represented by take3management, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Fringe captured by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of styling was Ana-Marija Knezevic, with beauty from makeup artist Emma Dow. Editorial coordinator Davor Jelusic.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Brachmann, Maiami, Selected, Ivy & Oak, Scarosso, Gucci, Don Choi, Gant, Vagabond, Ganni, &Other Stories, Trippen, Essential Antwerp, and S’Oliver.

Yvan – Total Look Don Choi
Yu – Blazer, Skirt-trousers Brachmann / Shirt Ganni / Shoes Vagabond
Total Look Maiami
Yvan – Trousers Gant / Mules Vagabond
Yu – Shirt Vintage / Pullover S’Oliver / Trousers Brachmann
Dress &Other Stories
Yvan – Total Look Don Choi
Yu- Total Look Brachmann
Blazer Brachmann
Shirt Ganni
Blazer, Skirt-trousers Brachmann
Shirt Ganni
Shoes Vagabond
Total Look Don Choi
Top Selected
Trousers Ivy & Oak
Loafers Scarosso
Sunglasses Gucci
Top Stylist’s Own
Trousers Gant
Mules Vagabond
Dress &Other Stories
Shoes Trippen
Blazer, Skirt-trousers Brachmann
Shirt Ganni
Shoes Vagabond
Total Look Selected
Yu & Yvan – Vintage Gucci Suits
Yu & Yvan – Vintage Gucci Suits
Jumper Maiami
Trousers Essential Antwerp
Total Look Selected
Blazer Brachmann
Hat Stylist’s Own

Photographer: Pietro Groff – @pietro.groff
Stylist: Ana-Marija Knezevic
Editorial Coordinator: Davor Jelusic
Makeup Artist: Emma Dow
Models: Yu, Yvan at take3management

