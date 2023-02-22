MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Fringe by Pietro Groff

Models Yu and Yvan, both represented by take3management, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Fringe captured by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of styling was Ana-Marija Knezevic, with beauty from makeup artist Emma Dow. Editorial coordinator Davor Jelusic.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Brachmann, Maiami, Selected, Ivy & Oak, Scarosso, Gucci, Don Choi, Gant, Vagabond, Ganni, &Other Stories, Trippen, Essential Antwerp, and S’Oliver.

