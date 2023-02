BTS member Jimin takes the cover story of ELLE Hong Kong Magazine‘s March 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Go Wontae. In charge of styling was Kim Youngji, with set design from Jeon Minkyu, and floral design by Kukka. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Enoc, and makeup artist Kim Dareum. Coordination by Karen Woo and Kim Au. For the session Jimin is wearing selected pieces from DIOR.

Photography © Go Wontae for ELLE Hong Kong, read more at elle.com.hk