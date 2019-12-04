MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Chayden Fus & Devon Fus by Lalo Torres

Fashion photographer Lalo Torres shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring twins Chayden Fus and Devon Fus represented by MUSE Management NYC.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was David Chicaeme, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Brunello Cucinelli, Sandro, Salvatore Ferragamo, Saint Laurent, Club Monaco, Racil, Isabel Marant, Derek Iam, MSGM, Alice and Olivia, and Versace.
Top – Racil
Pants – Isabel Marant
Silver sequence top – Derek Iam
Pants – MSGM
Belts – Isabel Marant
Hat – Vintage
Outfit – Alice and Olivia
Coats – YSL
Leather Pants, Shirt – Saint Laurent
Vest – Club Monaco
Total Look – Versace
Coat – YSL
Photographer: Lalo Torres – www.lalotorres.com
Stylist: David Chicaeme
Models: Chayden Fus and Devon Fus @ MUSE Management NYC