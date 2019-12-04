in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Chayden Fus & Devon Fus by Lalo Torres

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Fus Twins lensed by Lalo Torres

Lalo Torres
Hats – Brunello Cucinelli
Scarfs – Sandro
Leather Trench Coat – Salvatore Ferragamo
Leather Pants, Shirt – Saint Laurent
Vest – Club Monaco

Fashion photographer Lalo Torres shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring twins Chayden Fus and Devon Fus represented by MUSE Management NYC.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was David Chicaeme, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Brunello Cucinelli, Sandro, Salvatore Ferragamo, Saint Laurent, Club Monaco, Racil, Isabel Marant, Derek Iam, MSGM, Alice and Olivia, and Versace.

For more of the session continue below:


Lalo Torres

Top – Racil
Pants – Isabel Marant

Lalo Torres

Silver sequence top – Derek Iam
Pants – MSGM
Belts – Isabel Marant

Lalo Torres

Hat – Vintage
Outfit – Alice and Olivia

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Top – Racil
Pants – Isabel Marant
Coats – YSL

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Leather Pants, Shirt – Saint Laurent
Vest – Club Monaco

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Total Look – Versace

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Top – Racil
Pants – Isabel Marant
Coat – YSL

Photographer: Lalo Torres – www.lalotorres.com
Stylist: David Chicaeme
Models: Chayden Fus and Devon Fus @ MUSE Management NYC

