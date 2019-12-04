DSCENE Magazine‘s Issue Twelve is out now featuring the Winter 2019/20 season with cover stars Bambi Northwhood Blyth, Elfie Reigate, Anais Pouliot, The Dupont Twins and Kit Butler. For the new issue we worked on locations in Milan, New York and London with cast and features closely reflecting the current moment in fashion and art between the two decades.

Discover more of the new issue after the jump:

Jake and Joseph Dupont teamed up for DSCENE magazine with our returning contributor photographer Aral Reartes. In charge of the styling for this dreamy session was fashion stylist Barbara Velez. Jake shared for our special interview:

No one understood what we were going through. They didn’t even see us as human. For us, it was just keeping our relationship strong between each other and making sure that we were always on the same page and supporting each other through everything. That’s what pushed us. As long as we are comfortable in our skin and working with each other, that is what has pushed us the most.

Jake and Joseph were interview by Sheri Chiu, talking about their future dreams and dedication to fashion.

Kit Butler returns to the pages of MMSCENE with our head-turning cover story shot by Fashion Photographer Igor Cvoro. In charge of the styling was Fashion Stylist Stefano Guerrini. Kit Butler returns to our pages after an early breakthrough model stars pictures.

Kit posed for our cover story during the latest Milan Fashion Week Men’s. Special thanks for the booking goes to Lisa Ovadia at Fashion Model Management.

The new issue also features exclusive interview with Amy Smilovic the Founder and Creative Director of TIBI, artist Vuk Cuk and one of the leading NYC interior designers Daun Curry.

Contributing Photographers Arale Reartes, Emily Soto, Fabio Leidi, Fernando Gomez, Francisco Gomez de Villaboa, Kimber Capriotti, PJ Lam, Takahiro Ogawa

Contributing Stylists Alton Hetariki, Barbara Velez, Gina Marie Barbaro, Lyla Cheng, Rachel Gilman, Stefano Guerrini

Contributing Writers Sheri Chiu