Visual artist Shibo Chen illustrated some of his favorite looks from the Fall Winter 2023.24 Menswear Collections exclusively for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. For the story Shibo was inspired by the looks from Sean Suen, Prada, Saint Laurent, Panconesi, La Manso, Alexander McQueen, No/Faith Studios, Ottolinger, Steven Ma, Veert, Marrknull, and GmbH.

Discover more of the story below:

Illustrations by Shibo Chen – @shibochen