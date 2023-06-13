Discover Ludovic de Saint Sernin Swimwear 2023 Collection

Fashion brand Ludovic de Saint Sernin unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Swimwear Collection with a campaign featuring models Ray Braungart and Connor Moon lensed by fashion photographer Thomas Giddings. In charge of art direction was Jack Juliar. The collection features lanzarote lace up swim briefs and thong, marrakech lace up swim briefs and thong, positano lace up swim briefs and thong, tulum lace up swim briefs and thong, sedona lace up swim briefs and thong, and mykonos lace up swim briefs and thong.