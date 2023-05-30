in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Storm Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Gabriel Riccieri by Matthew Tortolano

Photographer Matthew Tortolano and stylist David Bartlett team up for our latest exclusive story

Matthew Tortolano

The handsome Gabriel Riccieri at Storm Models stars in our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Matthew Tortolano. In charge of styling was David Bartlett, with grooming from beauty artist Luke Ami.

For the session, Gabriel is wearing selected pieces from S.S. Daley, Philipp Dorner, Falke, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, CDLP, Heliot Emil, and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

Matthew Tortolano
Tank Top S.S. Daley / Shorts Philipp Dorner
Matthew Tortolano
Tank Top Heliot Emil / Latex Briefs Philipp Dorner / Socks Falke
Matthew Tortolano
Trousers Ludovic de Saint Sernin / Underwear CDLP
Matthew Tortolano
Tank Top S.S. Daley / Shorts Philipp Dorner / Socks Falke
Gabriel Riccieri
Trousers Ludovic de Saint Sernin / Underwear CDLP
Gabriel Riccieri
Tank Top, Briefs LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Gabriel Riccieri
Tank Top, Briefs LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Gabriel Riccieri
Tank Top, Shorts Philipp Dorner
Gabriel Riccieri
Tank Top Heliot Emil / Latex Briefs Philipp Dorner

Photographer: Matthew Tortolano – @matthew.tortolano
Stylist: David Bartlett
Grooming: Luke Ami
Model: Gabriel Riccieri at Storm Models

