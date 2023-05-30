MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Gabriel Riccieri by Matthew Tortolano

The handsome Gabriel Riccieri at Storm Models stars in our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Matthew Tortolano. In charge of styling was David Bartlett, with grooming from beauty artist Luke Ami.

For the session, Gabriel is wearing selected pieces from S.S. Daley, Philipp Dorner, Falke, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, CDLP, Heliot Emil, and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

Photographer: Matthew Tortolano – @matthew.tortolano

Stylist: David Bartlett

Grooming: Luke Ami

Model: Gabriel Riccieri at Storm Models