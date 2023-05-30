Jon Kortajarena, David Gandy & Leon Dame for Dolce & Gabbana

Italian brand DOLCE & GABBANA unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 Roma Collection with a campaign starring supermodels Jon Kortajarena, David Gandy, and Leon Dame lensed by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. In charge of art direction was Fabien Baron, with styling from Karl Templer, and casting direction by Rosie Vogel. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath. The collection explores the new hedonism, and it brings earthy colors, majestic coin prints, relaxed silhouettes, and innovative material combinations.