Gonzalo Alonso by Bryan Torres for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Gonzalo Alonso at Uno Models stars in the MMSCENE Magazine‘s “When The Party’s Over” exclusive story. Originally published in our Summer / Fall 2022 Body of Art edition, captured by Fashion Photographer Bryan Torres, with Styling from Dav Martens, Art Directon from Andrea Garcia and Grooming by Shannade Morgan.

For the story Gonzalo is wearing the looks from the likes of Dior, Rick Owens, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine, Lazoschmidl and more.

Photographer BRYAN TORRES – @bryantorres.a

Stylist DAV MARTENS – @davmartens

Art Director ANDREA GARCIA – @andreadel4vega

Hair and Makeup Artist SHANNADE MORGAN – @shannademorgan

Production Assistant CHARLIE DOMINGUEZ – @dominguezraidi

Photographer Assistant AINOA JUAN ETIENNEMARE & VALENTIN PATTYN – @ainoa_juan_etiennemare @valentinpattyn

Art Director Asisstant JOSE CARABALLO – @joan.carod

Retoucher ALBERTO MARO – @alberto__maro

Location SPATHIOS – @spathios

Model GONZALO ALONSO at Uno Models – @gonzalo_alnso

