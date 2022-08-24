Gonzalo Alonso by Bryan Torres for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Gonzalo Alonso at Uno Models stars in the MMSCENE Magazine‘s “When The Party’s Over” exclusive story. Originally published in our Summer / Fall 2022 Body of Art edition, captured by Fashion Photographer Bryan Torres, with Styling from Dav Martens, Art Directon from Andrea Garcia and Grooming by Shannade Morgan.
For the story Gonzalo is wearing the looks from the likes of Dior, Rick Owens, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine, Lazoschmidl and more.
Photographer BRYAN TORRES – @bryantorres.a
Stylist DAV MARTENS – @davmartens
Art Director ANDREA GARCIA – @andreadel4vega
Hair and Makeup Artist SHANNADE MORGAN – @shannademorgan
Production Assistant CHARLIE DOMINGUEZ – @dominguezraidi
Photographer Assistant AINOA JUAN ETIENNEMARE & VALENTIN PATTYN – @ainoa_juan_etiennemare @valentinpattyn
Art Director Asisstant JOSE CARABALLO – @joan.carod
Retoucher ALBERTO MARO – @alberto__maro
Location SPATHIOS – @spathios
Model GONZALO ALONSO at Uno Models – @gonzalo_alnso