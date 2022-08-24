in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, Menswear, MMSCENE Magazine, Uno Models

Gonzalo Alonso by Bryan Torres for MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Bryan Torres and model Gonzalo Alonso team up for the MMSCENE Magazine’s “When The Party’s Over” story.

The handsome Gonzalo Alonso at Uno Models stars in the MMSCENE Magazine‘s “When The Party’s Over” exclusive story. Originally published in our Summer / Fall 2022 Body of Art edition, captured by Fashion Photographer Bryan Torres, with Styling from Dav Martens, Art Directon from Andrea Garcia and Grooming by Shannade Morgan.

PRE-ORDER IN PRINT DIGITAL

For the story Gonzalo is wearing the looks from the likes of Dior, Rick Owens, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine, Lazoschmidl and more.

Coat MANS CONCEPT MENSWEAR Sunglasses RICK OWENS
Total look DOLCE&GABBANA
Tank top Andreādamo
Top and Sunglasses CELINE Trousers and Belt EMEERREE
Top and Boots MANS CONCEPT MENSWEAR Chaps LAZOSCHMIDL Thong KVRT STUFF Jewelry TWO JEYS
Latex Leggings LAZOSCHMIDL Sunglasses DIOR Jewelry TWO JEYS
Blazer Versace thong Kvrt Stvff shoes Versace jewelry Two Jeys
Blazer Versace thong Kvrt Stvff shoes Versace jewelry Two Jeys
Sunglasses DIOR Jewelry TWO JEYS
Jewelry TWO JEYS

Photographer BRYAN TORRES @bryantorres.a
Stylist DAV MARTENS @davmartens
Art Director ANDREA GARCIA@andreadel4vega
Hair and Makeup Artist SHANNADE MORGAN @shannademorgan
Production Assistant CHARLIE DOMINGUEZ @dominguezraidi
Photographer Assistant AINOA JUAN ETIENNEMARE & VALENTIN PATTYN @ainoa_juan_etiennemare @valentinpattyn
Art Director Asisstant JOSE CARABALLO @joan.carod
Retoucher ALBERTO MARO @alberto__maro
Location SPATHIOS @spathios
Model GONZALO ALONSO at Uno Models – @gonzalo_alnso

PIERO TOMBEUR

PRE-ORDER MMSCENE BODY OF ART ISSUE – AVAILABLE ONLY IN PRINT!
The limited hardcover print edition features uncensored cover image.

EXCLUISIVEmagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINE

Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang Stars in Vogue Thailand September 2022 Issue