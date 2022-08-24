Power of Self-Expression: BURBERRY Fall Winter 2022 Collection

British fashion brand BURBERRY presented their Fall Winter 2022 campaign starring models Khalil Ghani, Moses Sumney, and Richard Riakporhe captured by photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. In charge of styling was Lotta Volkova, with beauty from hair stylist Holli Smith, makeup artist Holli Smith, and manicurist Naomi Yasuda. For the video Ghani, Sumney and Riakporhe are joined by top models Irina Shayk, Lina Zhang, Loli Bahia, and Mariacarla Boscono. The campaign, that builds on the brand’s code of duality, explores the power of community, and self-expression, and highlights the collection’s theme of belonging under the bright LA sun.

“For menswear, a hooded duffle coat in dark umber is reconstructed with exaggerated leather straps and trims, whilst tailored high-waisted trousers are layered over polo shirts and cotton poplin shirts are coupled with floor-grazing skirts in diamond-quilted fabrics.

In a modern reinterpretation of the Equestrian Knight Design – a symbol of our community spirit revived from the Burberry archive and highlighted throughout the collections – the campaign features members of The Compton Cowboys, a Black-owned LA-based non-profit organisation. As part of their partnership, Burberry will provide a donation to support the organisation’s mission to uplift local African-American communities by combatting stereotypes and building lasting skills through equestrianism and a connection to the outdoors.” – from Burberry