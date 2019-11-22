in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE Magazine, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hayati by Mathieu Rabary

Discover our latest exclusive story starring the handsome Hayati lensed by Mathieu Rabary, with styling from Alice Wang

Hayati
Top: Vintage
both jackets: Vega Chang
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen
Ring: Le Gramme

Fashion photographer Mathieu Rabary captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Hayati. In charge of styling was Alice Wang, with beauty from makeup artist Martin Rabary.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Hayati is wearing selected pieces from Vega Chang, Werstatt:Munchen, Le Gramme, ESC Studio, Damir Doma, Church´s, Weave Studios, Comme des Garçons, Tommy Hilfiger, Yoikadakada, Prada, Unveil Studios, Guidi, and Christian Dior.

Discover more of the story below:


Hayati

Shirt: ESC Studio
Bottom: Damir Doma
Shoes: Church´s

Hayati

Top: Vintage
jacket: Vega Chang
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen

Hayati

Top: Weave Studios
Bottoms: Comme des Garçons
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm
Ring: Le Gramme

Hayati

T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket and Bottoms: Yoikadakada
Belt: Prada
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm
Ring: Le Gramme

Hayati

Earring: Werstatt:Munchen

Hayati

Top: Vintage
both jackets: Vega Chang
Bottoms: Unveil Studios
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen
Ring: Le Gramme

Hayati

Top: Weave Studios
Bottoms, Jacket: Comme des Garçons

Hayati

T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket and Bottoms: Yoikadakada
Belt: Prada
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm
Ring: Le Gramme

Hayati

Top: Vintage
both jackets: Vega Chang
Bottoms: Unveil Studios
Shoes: Guidi
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen

Hayati

T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket and Bottoms: Yoikadakada
Belt: Prada

Hayati

Shirt: ESC Studio
T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket: Christian Dior
Bottoms: Damir Doma
Shoes: Church´s
Earring, Necklace: Werstatt:Munchen
Ring: Le Gramme

Hayati

Jacket: Yoikadakada
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm

Photographer: Mathieu Rabary – @mathieurabary
Stylist: Alice Wang – @itsalicewang
Makeup Artist: Martin Rabary
Model: Hayati
Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine issue 032

MANU RIOS

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90

