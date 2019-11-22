MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hayati by Mathieu Rabary

Fashion photographer Mathieu Rabary captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Hayati. In charge of styling was Alice Wang, with beauty from makeup artist Martin Rabary.
For the session Hayati is wearing selected pieces from Vega Chang, Werstatt:Munchen, Le Gramme, ESC Studio, Damir Doma, Church´s, Weave Studios, Comme des Garçons, Tommy Hilfiger, Yoikadakada, Prada, Unveil Studios, Guidi, and Christian Dior.
Discover more of the story below:
Shirt: ESC Studio
Bottom: Damir Doma
Shoes: Church´s
Top: Vintage
jacket: Vega Chang
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen
Top: Weave Studios
Bottoms: Comme des Garçons
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm
Ring: Le Gramme
T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket and Bottoms: Yoikadakada
Belt: Prada
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm
Ring: Le Gramme
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen
Top: Vintage
both jackets: Vega Chang
Bottoms: Unveil Studios
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen
Ring: Le Gramme
Top: Weave Studios
Bottoms, Jacket: Comme des Garçons
T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket and Bottoms: Yoikadakada
Belt: Prada
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm
Ring: Le Gramme
Top: Vintage
both jackets: Vega Chang
Bottoms: Unveil Studios
Shoes: Guidi
Earring: Werstatt:Munchen
T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket and Bottoms: Yoikadakada
Belt: Prada
Shirt: ESC Studio
T-Shirt: Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket: Christian Dior
Bottoms: Damir Doma
Shoes: Church´s
Earring, Necklace: Werstatt:Munchen
Ring: Le Gramme
Jacket: Yoikadakada
Earring: Werstatt:Munchenm
Photographer: Mathieu Rabary – @mathieurabary
Stylist: Alice Wang – @itsalicewang
Makeup Artist: Martin Rabary
Model: Hayati
Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine issue 032
