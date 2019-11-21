in Advertising Campaigns, Alton Mason, Hugo Boss, Menswear, Videos

Alton Mason & Damien Mariage Model HUGO Pre-Spring 2020 Collection

Discover HUGO’s “A Night to Remember” Holiday 2019 campaign by Charlotte Wales & Igor Smitka

Alton Mason
© HUGO

Top model Alton Mason teams up with Damien Mariage, Erika Linder and Doris Aseka for HUGO‘s Holiday 2019 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Charlotte Wales. In charge of art direction was Stephan Dimu, with set design from Emilia Margulies. Styling is work of Stefanie Klop, with beauty from hair stylist Gregor Makris, and makeup artist Sarah Lucia Rabel. Video directed by Igor Smitka.

A nostalgic night out is the theme of ‘A Night to Remember,’ directed by Igor Smith. An abandoned club with dim lighting, low sofas, and disco balls sets the scene for the new holiday campaign, which features the seventies-inspired Pre-Spring 2020 collection.

Alton Mason
© HUGO
Alton Mason
© HUGO
Alton Mason
© HUGO

HUGO SHOP SPOTLIGHT

Alton Mason
© HUGO
Alton Mason
© HUGO
Alton Mason
© HUGO
Alton Mason
© HUGO

HUGO SHOP SPOTLIGHT

Alton Mason
© HUGO
Alton Mason
© HUGO
HUGO
© HUGO
HUGO
© HUGO
HUGO
© HUGO

HUGO SHOP SPOTLIGHT


HUGO
© HUGO
HUGO
© HUGO
HUGO
© HUGO
HUGO
© HUGO

Discover more of  HUGO’s Holiday 2019 campaign on our DESIGNSCENE.NET.

