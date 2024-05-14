MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Alexis Meziani

Alexis Meziani‘s path from the town of Wattrelos, France, to the runways of Milan speaks to the unpredictable and inspiring nature of the fashion industry. Beginning his career with an apprenticeship in a bakery and a brief stint studying advertising, Alexis found his true calling in modeling somewhat by accident, thanks to the persistent encouragement of his hairdresser. His late start in the field, at the age of 24, shows that passion and opportunity can prove wrong the prejudice or excuses we often have. Today, Alexis is represented by Fashion Models Management in Milan, where his earnest work ethic and a distinctive style has made him a favorite on the international modeling scene. His journey is filled with pivotal moments, including a transformative first runway show for Dolce & Gabbana. In this exclusive MMSCENE interview, Alexis shares insights into his background, his approach to style and modeling, and his aspirations for the future.

For this session, Alexis is captured by photographer Anthony Pomes, in a shoot titled “Stazione della Metropolitana”. He is wearing selected pieces from Diesel, Collusion, Marine Serre, Versace, Largwolrd, and Philippe Model.

Could you share some insights into your early life and background?

I come from Wattrelos, a small city in France. Before modeling, I was an apprentice in a bakery for three years, then I studied advertising for a couple of years. Finally, I started modeling after my hairdresser suggested it for a year. It wasn’t my thing at the beginning, so it took more time than it could have.

Could you share a bit about your journey into modeling? Was it something you’ve always aimed for?

My daily routine is quite simple. I always wake up early without an alarm, then I drink some water and have a coffee before going to the gym if I can make it in the morning. Sometimes I have castings, so in that case, I prepare myself with a shower and skincare, then head to the casting or job.

Throughout your career, has there been a specific event that stood out as meaningful or transformative for you?

Yes, it was my first show for Dolce & Gabbana, which was significant because when I started, I never thought that I would do a catwalk in my life, especially since I started modeling late at 24 years old. That event made me feel that anything could be possible.

How does it feel to be a part of Fashion Models Management in Milan?

Being a part of Fashion Models Management in Milan is really great because they take excellent care of my career and are extremely professional. They’re always there if I have any problems with anything. I really love them!

What’s the best piece of advice you have gotten in terms of modeling?

Be yourself and don’t compare yourself to other models because we are all different.

Working with what brand would be a dream come true for you?

My dream brand to work with would be Versace.

How would you describe your personal style when it comes to fashion?

Being a model is an advantage when it comes to choosing your clothes because you are one of the first to see new fashion trends before they become a trend. However, I always follow ‘love at first sight’ when I go shopping.

Aside from your professional life, what hobbies or interests do you pursue in your spare time?

During my spare time, I of course see my friends, and we go out. I have also started getting into photography, and I’m thinking about starting DJing.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations, dreams, and plans for the future?

For now, I live day by day, so I don’t really think about the future because you never know what the universe can bring to you.

Photographer – Anthony POMES @apomesphoto

Model – Alexis Meziani @alexismeziani

Agency – Fashion Model Management @fashionmodel.it