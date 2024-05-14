K-Pop Band Stray Kids Covers W Korea Vol.6 2024 Issue

Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N take the cover story of W Korea Magazine‘s Vol.6 2024 edition.

Stray Kids, the South Korean powerhouse K-pop group, is capturing global attention with their 2024 Summer comeback. Their latest English single, “Lose My Breath” featuring Charlie Puth, has quickly become a hit, dominating YouTube’s worldwide music video trending charts.

On May 15, Stray Kids will appear on ABC‘s ‘Good Morning America.’ This performance will provide their US fans with a live showcase of their latest music, engaging a broad television audience and offering a glimpse into their dynamic stage presence.

Earlier in the month, Stray Kids were in the spotlight at one of the fashion industry’s most glamorous events, the Met Gala, where they made history as the first K-pop group to have all members attend. Their calendar continues to be packed with high-profile engagements, as they are slated to headline major international events such as ‘I-Days’ in Milan, ‘BST Hyde Park’ in London, and ‘Lollapalooza Chicago’ in the United States.

Despite these high points, Stray Kids’ journey has not been without its challenges. At the Met Gala, they encountered discriminatory and derogatory treatment from photographers – a stark reminder of the racial prejudices still present in global entertainment industries. Photographers at the event directed disrespectful comments towards the members, and one even mistakenly shouted “arigato,” a Japanese word, at the Korean group. This incident highlighted the need for greater cultural sensitivity and respect within the industry. The group’s leader, Bang Chan, and fellow member Felix, who are both fluent in English and hail from Australia, navigated the situation with composure, leading their group away from the negativity.

The backlash to this treatment was swift and severe, with fans and observers alike condemning the racist undertones and lack of professionalism displayed by the photographers. This response underscores the supportive nature of Stray Kids’ fanbase, known as “Stay”, who are quick to defend the group against injustice. This incident has also sparked conversations about the broader treatment of K-pop artists in the international media, recalling similar past experiences faced by other groups like BTS.

Read more at wkorea.com