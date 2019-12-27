in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, New York Model Management

Jacopo Olmo Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2019-20 Issue

Photographer Mark James Dunn and stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee team up for The Wanderer story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine

Jacopo Olmo

The handsome Jacopo Olmo at New York Model Management poses for The Wanderer story captured by fashion photographer Mark James Dunn for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition.

In charge of styling was fashion editor Damien Vaughan Shippee, who for the session selected pieces from Triple RRR, Versace, Zanone, Incotex, Billy Reid, Worth & Worth, Dooney & Burke, Geox, Stella McCartney, Frye, David Hart, Aspesi, No21, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lanvin, Joseph Bulova Collection, Missoni, R.Swiader, and MSGM.

Discover more of the story below:


Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Jacopo Olmo

Photographer MARK JAMES DUNN – markjamesdunn.com
Fashion Editor DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE – www.damienvaughan.com
Model JACOPO OLMO at New York Model Management

