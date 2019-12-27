Jacopo Olmo Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2019-20 Issue

The handsome Jacopo Olmo at New York Model Management poses for The Wanderer story captured by fashion photographer Mark James Dunn for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019-20 edition.
In charge of styling was fashion editor Damien Vaughan Shippee, who for the session selected pieces from Triple RRR, Versace, Zanone, Incotex, Billy Reid, Worth & Worth, Dooney & Burke, Geox, Stella McCartney, Frye, David Hart, Aspesi, No21, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lanvin, Joseph Bulova Collection, Missoni, R.Swiader, and MSGM.
Photographer MARK JAMES DUNN – markjamesdunn.com
Fashion Editor DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE – www.damienvaughan.com
Model JACOPO OLMO at New York Model Management