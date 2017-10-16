MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jason Harderwijk by Collen Demerez
Jungle City story exclusively captured and styled for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Collen Demerez features the handsome Jason Harderwijk represented by Rock Men Paris. Digital retouching is work of Neuf Klobatskii. Assistance by Alisha Sanka.
For the session Jason is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Burberry, Moschino, River Island, and Topman. Discover more of the story bellow:
Trousers: Zara
Trousers: Burberry
Underwear: Moschino
T-Shirt: River Island
Trousers: Topman
Trousers: Topman
Trousers: Topman
Trousers: Burberry
Model: Jason Harderwijk at Rock Men Paris
Digital Retouch: Neuf Klobatskii
Assistant: Alisha Sanka
Photographer & Stylist: Collen Demerez – @kaliforniabaeby