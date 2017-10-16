MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jason Harderwijk by Collen Demerez

By  |  Comments

Jason Harderwijk

Jungle City story exclusively captured and styled for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Collen Demerez features the handsome Jason Harderwijk represented by Rock Men Paris. Digital retouching is work of Neuf Klobatskii. Assistance by Alisha Sanka.

For the session Jason is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Burberry, Moschino, River Island, and Topman. Discover more of the story bellow:


Jason Harderwijk

Trousers: Zara
Vest: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Coat: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Trousers: Burberry
Sherling Coat: Zara
Underwear: Moschino

Jason Harderwijk

T-Shirt: River Island
Belt: Zara
Trousers: Topman

Jason Harderwijk

Jumper: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Trousers: Zara
Vest: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Coat: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

T-Shirt: River Island
Belt: Zara
Trousers: Topman

Jason Harderwijk

Sherling Coat: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Trousers: Zara
Vest: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Trousers: Topman
Jumper: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Trousers: Burberry
Sherling Coat: Zara
Underwear: Moschino

Jason Harderwijk

Trousers: Zara
Vest: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Coat: Zara

Jason Harderwijk

Vest: Zara

Model: Jason Harderwijk at Rock Men Paris
Digital Retouch: Neuf Klobatskii
Assistant: Alisha Sanka
Photographer & Stylist: Collen Demerez – @kaliforniabaeby

Related Items