Fashion photographer Damian Foxe captured Menswear’s 1960s and ’70s Revival story featuring Salomon Diaz (Soul Artist Management) for the October 2018 edition of How To Spend It Magazine. In charge of styling was Grant Woolhead, with grooming from Riad Azar at Atelier Management using Bumble and Bumble. Casting direction by Paul Isaac.

For the session Salomon is wearing pieces from Balenciaga, Berluti, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Dior, DSquared2, Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, Falke, Hermès, JJ Hat Center, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, and Valentino.



