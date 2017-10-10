MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jimi Muler by Alex Pinero

By  |  Comments

Jimi Muler

Fashion photographer Alex Pinero shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Jimi Muler represented by One Time Management. In charge of styling was Jose A. Cabezon, who for the session selected looks from Gucci, Dior, Topman, Zara, Craig Green, Lavin, M&S, and Carrera.

Discover more of the story bellow:


Jimi Muler

Gucci T-Shirt
Dior Trousers

Jimi Muler

Topman Beret
Zara Top
Craig Green Trousers
Glasses Stylist’s own

Jimi Muler

Gucci Shirt

Jimi Muler

Gucci T-shirt
Dior Trousers

Jimi Muler

Sailor Cap Stylist’s own
Lavin Scarf
M&S Vest
Zara Trousers
Zara Coat

Jimi Muler

Gucci T-Shirt
Carrera Glasses

Jimi Muler

Sailor cap stylist’s own
Lanvin Scarf
M&S vest
Vintage Shirt

Jimi Muler

Gucci Shirt
Dior Trousers
Boots Model’s own

Jimi Muler

Gucci T-Shit
Dior Trousers

Jimi Muler

Topman Beret
Sunglasses Stylist’s own
Zara Top

Model: Jimi Müler at One Time Management
Stylist: Jose A. Cabezon
Photographer: Alex Piñero – www.alexpinero.com

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items