in Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Skin Deep by Arved Colin Smith

Up and comer Joao Araujo stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Arved Colin Smith

Arved Colin Smith

Fashion and beauty photographer Arved Colin Smith captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story featuring the handsome Joao Araujo represented by IMG Models. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Claire Hurford, and makeup artist Barrie Griffith using Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Joao is wearing trousers and socks by Dior, and star pendant by Hetariki Jewellery.

Arved Colin Smith

Arved Colin Smith

Arved Colin Smith

Joao Araujo

Joao Araujo

Joao Araujo

Joao Araujo

Joao Araujo

Photographer Arved Colin Smith – @arvedphoto
Makeup Artist Barrie Griffith using Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skincare – @barriegmakeup
Hair Stylist Claire Hurford – @clare.on.hair
Model Joao Araujo at IMG Models – joaoaraujoo____, @imgmodels

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Constantinos Terzopoylos

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nikolas by Constantinos Terzopoylos