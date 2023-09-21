MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Skin Deep by Arved Colin Smith

Fashion and beauty photographer Arved Colin Smith captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story featuring the handsome Joao Araujo represented by IMG Models. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Claire Hurford, and makeup artist Barrie Griffith using Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare.

For the session Joao is wearing trousers and socks by Dior, and star pendant by Hetariki Jewellery.

Photographer Arved Colin Smith – @arvedphoto

Makeup Artist Barrie Griffith using Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skincare – @barriegmakeup

Hair Stylist Claire Hurford – @clare.on.hair

Model Joao Araujo at IMG Models – joaoaraujoo____, @imgmodels