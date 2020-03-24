MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Joao Ronaldo by Miguel Tortosa

The handsome Joao Ronaldo at Elite Barcelona stars in Blanche + Noir story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Miguel Tortosa. In charge of styling, art direction and concept was Christina Kapongo, with beauty from makeup artist Lluisa Gasch.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Joao is wearing selected pieces from Mans, Brixton, Kapo, Ming, American Vintage, Custo Barcelona, Camperlab, Herno’s, Mechén Thomás, and Diesel.
Layer by MANS
Pants by kapo
Blazer by MING
T-shirt by AMERICAN VINTAGE
Trousers by CUSTO BARCELONA
Footwear CAMPERLAB
Raincoat by HERNO´S
Shirt by MECHÉN THOMÁS
Shirt by kapo
Trousers by DIESEL
Sweater by MANS
Hat by BRIXTON
Photographer: Miguel Tortosa – @mikelange_
Concept, Art Direction, Stylist: Christina Kapongo – www.kapoandco.com
Makeup Artist: Lluisa Gasch
Model: Joao Ronaldo at Elite Barcelona