MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Joao Ronaldo by Miguel Tortosa

Photographer Miguel Tortosa and stylist Christina Kapongo team up for Blanche + Noir exclusive story

Joao Ronaldo
Sweater by MANS
Hat by BRIXTON

The handsome Joao Ronaldo at Elite Barcelona stars in Blanche + Noir story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Miguel Tortosa. In charge of styling, art direction and concept was Christina Kapongo, with beauty from makeup artist Lluisa Gasch.

For the session Joao is wearing selected pieces from Mans, Brixton, Kapo, Ming, American Vintage, Custo Barcelona, Camperlab, Herno’s, Mechén Thomás, and Diesel.


Joao Ronaldo

Layer by MANS
Pants by kapo

Joao Ronaldo

Blazer by MING

Joao Ronaldo

T-shirt by AMERICAN VINTAGE
Trousers by CUSTO BARCELONA
Footwear CAMPERLAB

Joao Ronaldo

Raincoat by HERNO´S

Joao Ronaldo

Shirt by MECHÉN THOMÁS

Joao Ronaldo

Shirt by kapo
Trousers by DIESEL

Joao Ronaldo

Joao Ronaldo

Joao Ronaldo

Joao Ronaldo

Joao Ronaldo

Joao Ronaldo

Joao Ronaldo

Photographer: Miguel Tortosa – @mikelange_
Concept, Art Direction, Stylist: Christina Kapongo – www.kapoandco.com
Makeup Artist: Lluisa Gasch
Model: Joao Ronaldo at Elite Barcelona

