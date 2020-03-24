in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Urban Man in Lockdown Ft. Nari by Sarin B

Discover our latest exclusive story lensed by photographer Sarin B, with styling from Harshad Gadhvi

Nari
Bathrobe: Polo Ralph Lauren
Pants, Shoes: Ermenegildo Zegna
Neckless: M. Cohen

Fashion photographer Sarin B captured Urban Man in Lockdown story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Nari at Bass Models. In charge of styling was Harshad Gadhvi, with production from Taneshq at AURA Production and Management, and beauty by makeup artist Meow b1, and groomer Oat Chonla.

For the session Nari is wearing selected pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren, Ermenegildo Zegna, M. Cohen, Paul Smith, Marni, PS Paul Smith, Lanvin, Maison Margiela, Transit, Burberry, Church’s, and Ami Paris.


Nari

Coat, Tie: Paul Smith
Shirt: Ermenegildo Zegna
Pants: Marni
Shoes: PS Paul Smith

Nari

Coat: Paul Smith
Shirt: Lanvin
Pants: Maison Margiela
Scarf: Transit

Nari

Shirt: Gitman Vintage
Pants: Marni
Neckless: M. Cohen
Scarf: Burberry
Shoes: Church’s

Nari

Shirt: Ami Paris
Pants: Maison Margiela

Nari

Nari

Nari

Nari

Nari

Photographer Sarin B – sarinb.com
Stylist: Harshad Gadhvi – www.harshadgadhvi.com
Makeup Artist: Meow b1
Groomer: Oat Chonla
Producer: Taneshq at AURA Production and Management – auramgmt.com
Model Nari at Bass Models
Location: China hotel, Bangkok

