MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Urban Man in Lockdown Ft. Nari by Sarin B

Fashion photographer Sarin B captured Urban Man in Lockdown story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Nari at Bass Models. In charge of styling was Harshad Gadhvi, with production from Taneshq at AURA Production and Management, and beauty by makeup artist Meow b1, and groomer Oat Chonla.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Nari is wearing selected pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren, Ermenegildo Zegna, M. Cohen, Paul Smith, Marni, PS Paul Smith, Lanvin, Maison Margiela, Transit, Burberry, Church’s, and Ami Paris.
Coat, Tie: Paul Smith
Shirt: Ermenegildo Zegna
Pants: Marni
Shoes: PS Paul Smith
Coat: Paul Smith
Shirt: Lanvin
Pants: Maison Margiela
Scarf: Transit
Shirt: Gitman Vintage
Pants: Marni
Neckless: M. Cohen
Scarf: Burberry
Shoes: Church’s
Shirt: Ami Paris
Pants: Maison Margiela
Bathrobe: Polo Ralph Lauren
Pants, Shoes: Ermenegildo Zegna
Neckless: M. Cohen
Coat, Tie: Paul Smith
Shirt: Ermenegildo Zegna
Pants: Marni
Shoes: PS Paul Smith
Shirt: Gitman Vintage
Pants: Marni
Neckless: M. Cohen
Scarf: Burberry
Shoes: Church’s
Shirt: Ami Paris
Pants: Maison Margiela
Bathrobe: Polo Ralph Lauren
Pants, Shoes: Ermenegildo Zegna
Neckless: M. Cohen
Photographer Sarin B – sarinb.com
Stylist: Harshad Gadhvi – www.harshadgadhvi.com
Makeup Artist: Meow b1
Groomer: Oat Chonla
Producer: Taneshq at AURA Production and Management – auramgmt.com
Model Nari at Bass Models
Location: China hotel, Bangkok