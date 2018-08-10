Beyond the Tree: Johann Kohlhoff by Tobias Wirth for MMSCENE Magazine

Pin 8 Shares

Discover Beyond the Tree story featuring the handsome Johann Kohlhoff at Core Management captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch. Styling is work of Julia Quante, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Katharina Handel at Basics Berlin.

For the session Johann is wearing selected pieces from Pleats Please by Issey Miyake, Maison Kitsune, Bottega Veneta, Whyred, Clarks, Sandro, WoodWood, Hecho, Louis Vuitton, Edition M.R, Bally, Acne Studios, Marni, Drykorn, Paul Smith, 7 for all mankind, and Geox. See more of the story below:





Model: Johann Kohlhoff at Core Management

Hair & Makeup Artist: Katharina Handel at Basics Berlin

Stylist: Julia Quante – www.juliaquante.com

Photographer: Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch – www.tobias-wirth.de