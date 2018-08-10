Beyond the Tree: Johann Kohlhoff by Tobias Wirth for MMSCENE Magazine
Discover Beyond the Tree story featuring the handsome Johann Kohlhoff at Core Management captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch. Styling is work of Julia Quante, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Katharina Handel at Basics Berlin.
For the session Johann is wearing selected pieces from Pleats Please by Issey Miyake, Maison Kitsune, Bottega Veneta, Whyred, Clarks, Sandro, WoodWood, Hecho, Louis Vuitton, Edition M.R, Bally, Acne Studios, Marni, Drykorn, Paul Smith, 7 for all mankind, and Geox. See more of the story below:
Model: Johann Kohlhoff at Core Management
Hair & Makeup Artist: Katharina Handel at Basics Berlin
Stylist: Julia Quante – www.juliaquante.com
Photographer: Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch – www.tobias-wirth.de