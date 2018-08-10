WEEK ON IG: Paul Klein, Pietro Boselli, Corentin Huard…

Pin 14 Shares



Keep up with the latest from last week on Instagram from LANY frontman Paul Jason Klein, Paul Francois, Luke Volker, Max Fieschi, Corentin Huard, Lucas Garcez, Augusta Alexander, Fernando Skinner, Jordy Baan, Minky and Edison Fan, Pietro Boselli, Keith Powers, Manu Rios and Kris K.

“i was in the chipotle parking lot on la brea and melrose when our manager uploaded “ilysb” to soundcloud. i wrote the song in the bedroom of my first apartment in la, and i knew it was gonna change my life forever. it went gold a couple weeks ago, interscope gave me this plaque a couple days ago, and i haven’t really put it down since. thanks to every fan and every person that has ever given our music a chance. you make my dreams come true every single day x” @pauljasonklein

“#beach🌊 ☀️” @pauljuniorfrancois

“Getting festive with my bro @fabianpodu 💙” @thatfuckingluke

“Something to say ..?” @max_fieschi

“As messy as my mind 🙇🏻‍♂️” @corentinhuard

“Exclusive @victormagazinemen shot by @henriferrariph in Como” @lucasgarcez93

“💦” @augusta_alexander

“Feeling like home” @nandoskinner

“6AM ✈️” @jordybaan

“Behind cut for @omg_sportswear photoshooting with @edisonfanye 😎 #fitness #sportswear #photoshooting” @minky.l

“🖤” @manurios “Thursday night #selfpicture” @unofficialkris



“can’t blend in when you were born to stand out 🤖🤖” @goodbhavior

“@keithpowers”

@pietroboselli