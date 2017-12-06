Jon Kortajarena Stars in L’Officiel Australia Hommes Special Issue

L’Officiel Australia enlists supermodel Jon Kortajarena to star in the cover story of their Hommes Special edition captured by fashion photographer Mike Ruiz. Styling is work of Kristine Kilty, with grooming from Evan Huang.

For the cover story Jon is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Dior Homme, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Theory, Zegna, Balmain, and Versace among other. Discover more of the session bellow:



