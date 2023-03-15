MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jordan Gousse by Monsieur Kay

Up and comer Jordan Gousse updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Monsieur Kay.

Jordan is represented by the agencies such as The Face in Paris, Independent Model Management in Milan, Wilhelmina Models in London, Brooks Modeling Agency in Amsterdam, View Management in Barcelona, IMM Bruxelles in Brussels, MGM Models in Hamburg, and Citizen Management in Oslo.



Photographer Monsieur Kay – @monsieurkay

