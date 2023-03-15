in Editorial, Exclusive, IMM Bruxelles, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, View Management, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jordan Gousse by Monsieur Kay

Photographer Monsieur Kay captured our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Jordan Gousse

Monsieur Kay

Up and comer Jordan Gousse updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Monsieur Kay.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Jordan is represented by the agencies such as The Face in Paris, Independent Model Management in Milan, Wilhelmina Models in London, Brooks Modeling Agency in Amsterdam, View Management in Barcelona, IMM Bruxelles in Brussels, MGM Models in Hamburg, and Citizen Management in Oslo.
Monsieur Kay

Monsieur Kay

Monsieur Kay

Monsieur Kay

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Jordan Gousse

Photographer Monsieur Kay – @monsieurkay
Model Jordan Gousse at The Face, Independent Model Management, Wilhelmina London, Brooks Modeling Agency, View Management, IMM Bruxelles, MGM Models, Citizen Management

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Discover FILIPEAUGUSTO Fall Winter 2023 Collection