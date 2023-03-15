Discover FILIPEAUGUSTO Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion designer Filipe Augusto presented his Fall Winter 2023 Menswear Collection, with a show held during Lisbon Fashion Week. The collection is developed from a contemporary perspective of some elements of traditional Portuguese clothing, with details that focus on buttoning using knots, more frequent in items such as scarves and aprons once again enhancing the visual identity that the brand has been presenting as a reference to Portuguese culture. The richness of colours, patterns and textures take the stage illustrating artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and figure skating. The most part of materials that make up the collection come from the reuse of leftovers from past collections and others from deadstock.